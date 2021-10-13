Kartik Aaryan To Reunite With Kriti Sanon For 'Shehzada', Shares Release Date With Poster

Actor Kartik Aaryan who is busy shooting for his upcoming film recently announced his next Shehzada. For the film, the actor will be seen reuniting with his Luka Chuppi actor Kriti Sanon. The upcoming film will be helmed by Rohit Dhawan which will account for his third film of the year. Kartik announced the news with a poster and release date which mentioned that it is slated to hit the screens on November 4, 2022.

The title is supported by the tagline 'He Returns Home'. The film is set to be the remake of the South Indian star Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. With the recent announcement of Shehzada, Kartik Aaryan has given his fans yet another boost of excitement and anticipation. Taking to his social media to make the announcement, Kartik Aaryan shared the poster on Instagram and wrote, "#Shehzada Duniya ka Sabse Gareeb Prince @kritisanon #RohitDhawan".

Kartik Aaryan to reunite with Kriti Sanon for their next film

Apart from the lead characters, the film will also star Manisha Koirala and Paresh Rawal in supporting roles. This remake is going to be the most sought for simply owing to the title, tag line, Kartik Aaryan's befitting portrayal. His fans were quick to send in their love for the film and share their excitement for the same. One of the users wrote, “Excited,” while another commented, “ Shezaada Kartik.” A third user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “ Can’t wait already.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik has a long list of films lined up in his kitty. He will next be seen in Ram Madhvani's directorial Dhamaka where he is playing the role of a journalist. Next in line is the horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, directed by Anees Bazmee along with Freddy and now Shehzada. He will also be seen in Hansal Mehta’s next directorial venture Captain India. The actor's first look from the film is already revealed. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon who was last seen in Mimi will next be seen in Ganapath - Part 1, Adipurush, Bhediya, Bachchan Pandey, Hum Do Hamare Do, and more.

Image: Instagram/@KartikAaryan/KritiSanon