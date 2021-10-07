Did Kartik Aaryan Gain 14 Kilos For Ekta Kapoor's Romantic Thriller 'Freddy'?

Kartik Aaryan, who is set to share screen space with Alaya F for Ekta Kapoor’s romantic thriller Freddy, went through a major physical transformation for his role in the film. According to Pinkvilla reports, the actor, who recently wrapped Dhamaka in a span of 10 days, gained about 12 to 14 kilos for the film, which will be filled with 'unpredictable twists and sharp turns'.

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor worked in close quarters with his trainer Samir Jaura, who took hold of his body transformation to fit the bill of his character. Talking about the actor's physical transformation, Jaura mentioned how the actor gained 14 kilos after being put through tailor-made workouts, discipline and the right diet.

Kartik Aaryan gained 14 kilos for Freddy?

Samir Jaura, who is famous for working with top Bollywood actors in their body transformation regimes, lauded Kartik for his 'incredible' dedication towards his role and remarked that considering his 'genetically lean' physique, the actor's weight gain in 'that particular time frame' for his role is 'truly commendable'. He also revealed that Aaryan has already started shedding kilos from his Freddy look to gear up for another upcoming venture.

Taking to his Instagram handle recently, Kartik uploaded a picture with producer Jay Shewakramani, as the duo sat down to binge eat Jabelis among other dishes. For the caption, he wrote, "Ye toh sirf starter hai #Freddy ‘s diet." (this is just the starter). Take a look.

More on Kartik Aaryan's work front

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor will also take on a role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which will be a sequel to the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyya. The Anees Bazmee directorial will also Tabu and Kiara Advani in lead roles, and is scheduled for release on March 25, 2022. He is also gearing up for the release of Dhamaka, which is a remake of the 2013 South Korean actioner movie, The Terror Live. Kartik will be stepping into the shoes of a journalist in the Ram Madhvani directorial. Apart from these, Kartik will be seen in Hansal Mehta’s next directorial venture, Captain India, the first look of which was recently by the actor.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KARTIKAARYAN)