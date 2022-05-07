Kartik Aaryan To Soon Begin Filming For Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India'? Details Inside

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is currently gearing up for the release of his highly-anticipated film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Kiara Advani in the lead role. The actor is leaving no stones unturned in promoting his forthcoming project.

After Bhool Bhulaiyaa's release, Kartik has a jam-packed year ahead of him with a lot of interesting projects in the pipeline including Shehzada, Freddy, Sameer Vidwans’ next soulful musical love saga, and Hansal Mehta’s Captain India. As per the latest report, after completing Sameer Vidwan's film, Kartik will kickstart the shoot of Hansal Mehta's Captain India soon.

Kartik Aaryan will kickstart the shoot of Captain India in September

As per the reports of Pinkvilla, a close source to the development spilled beans on Kartik Aaryan's upcoming project including his upcoming film, Captain India. The source revealed to the portal-

“Kartik has a busy 2022 ahead. Soon after completing Rohit’s film, he will start shooting for Sameer’s next in July. The pre-production work on the film is going on, while the director is in the process of locking the shooting locations. Thereafter, from September he will start filming for Hansal Mehta’s movie, which will be shot in many locations in India and abroad. Kartik will also start prepping for the part closer to the shooting date"

More about Hansal Mehta's Captain India

Kartik Aaryan is all set to star in his next project Captain India in which he will be seen essaying the role of a pilot. The film is produced by RSVP and Baweja Studios, and will reportedly revisit 'one of the most successful rescue operations in Indian history'. It is helmed by Hansal Mehta and Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja.

Earlier, Kartik took to his Instagram handle and shared the poster of his upcoming movie where he is seen dressed in the uniform of an Air Force pilot. Sharing the poster, he captioned the post as “When a man goes beyond the call of duty. With great pride and honour, we bring to you #CaptainIndia”

Here, take a look at the post-

Talking about the film, producer Ronnie Screwvala said, “Captain India is not just a story of one of the biggest humanitarian operations ever but also about the indomitable human spirit, one that rises above failure despite the odds."

