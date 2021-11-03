Kartik Aaryan Wraps 1st Schedule Shoot For Shehzada, Celebrates With Director Rohit Dhawan

Kartik Aaryan is one busy actor in Bollywood. With back-to-back films lined up in his kitty, the actor is now shooting for his third film in the last few months. He is currently celebrating with director Rohit Dhawan after wrapping up the first schedule of Shehzada.

Taking to Instagram, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama star recently shared a photo with Shehzada director Rohit Dhawan. In the picture, Kartik Aaryan wore a denim shirt over a grey t-shirt, while Rohit Dhawan smiled from a distance in a tie-dyed t-shirt. Sharing the photo, Kartik Aaryan revealed he made the director happy as he wrapped up the upcoming film's first schedule. He wrote, "And thats a happy director Because Of Me. Schedule wrap."

Kartik Aaryan was seemingly quick with his first schedule as the sector began working on the film about a week ago. He took to his IG handle to share a photo standing with a clapboard in a palace-like setting. Sharing the photo, he mentioned he has begun shooting for Shehzada. Seeing the photo, actor Mrunal Thakur went "Arey Wah" in the comment section. The actor joined the film's leading lady Kriti Sanon.

Kartik Aaryan announced his film Shehzada, earlier this month. The actor announced the upcoming movie via Instagram and also revealed the film will be released on November 4, 2022. Sharing the news, he wrote, "Duniya ka Sabse Gareeb Prince." Sharing the same image, Kriti Sanon wrote, "Super excited to be a part of #Shehzada. In cinemas on 4th November 2022!" The film also casts Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Bose Roy and Ankur Rathee.

Kartik Aaryan to star in Dhamaka

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for the Netflix film Dhamaka. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Amrta Subhash in pivotal roles. The film's plot revolves around Arjun Pathak, an ex-TV anchor. As he receives a call from a terrorist, it gives him a chance to come back as an anchor. However, his seat comes with several challenges and also at the cost of the lives of his loved ones. Ram Madhvajni has directed and co-produced the film. It is based on the 2013 film The Terror Live by Kim Byung-woo. He also has Freddy and Bhool bBhulaiaa 2 in his pipeline

Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan