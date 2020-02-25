Kartik Aaryan's Animated Printed Outfits From Simpsons To 'Chintu Tyagi' Look

Post his entertaining performance in Love Aaj Kal, Kartik Aaryan recently began with the shoots for his upcoming comedy-horror flick, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kartik Aaryan surely knows how to pull up experimental looks and outfits. His chocolate-boy looks, dancing and acting skills are something fans can't get enough of. Check out the actor's pictures in animated printed outfits.

Simpsons' nightdress

Here, Kartik Aaryan is seen posing in a blue night suit with Simpsons all over it. The actor also wore a similar eye mask and bathroom slipper. He captioned the picture saying, "Good Night subah hoti hai😭😘 Jab Night Shoots hoti hai #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 !! 💀" Check out Kartik Aaryan's Instagram.

Teddy bear sweater

In this picture, Kartik Aaryan looked adorable wearing a teddy bear printed sweater. He donned a grey check jacket suit paired with blue pants. The fun part was that Kartik posed just like the teddy bear on his sweatshirt. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor captioned the picture as Love is the secret of Teddy’s smile 🐻 ❤️.

#ChintuTyagi pullover

During Pati Patni Aur Woh's promotional tour, Kartik Aaryan was spotted in the Chintu Tyagi's graphic pullover. In this airport look, Kartik sported the pullover with a chocolate brown coat and denim jeans. He also went for black tinted glasses with army formal shoes.

Scenic sweatshirt

Here, Kartik Aaryan pulled off the photoshoot wearing a printed sweatshirt. The winter wear was paired with multi coloured joggers. For footwear, Kartik Aaryan opted for a pair of sports shoes.

Promo Image Credits - Kartik Aaryan's Instagram

