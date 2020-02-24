Kartik Aaryan Shares Plight Of Night Shoots In His Recent Picture

After entertaining the masses with his film Love Aaj Kal, Kartik Aaryan has begun shooting for his upcoming movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. And while shooting for the film, Kartik Aaryan has been updating his fans about his shooting schedule in Jaipur by sharing pictures on his social media handle. Recently, Kartik Aaryan gave fans yet another update.

A few hours ago, Kartik Aaryan shared a picture on his Instagram handle where he is seen posing in a blue night suit with Simpsons all over it. The actor also wore a similar eye mask and bathroom slipper. Along with the picture, he wrote wishing his fans ‘Good Night’ as he said that his night happens in the morning due to night shoots and he hashtagged it as #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 with a skeleton emoji. Check out Katik Aaryan’s post here.

Earlier to this picture, Kartik Aaryan had shared a video of himself where he was dressed as a tantric where he is constantly seen smiling and he also hums the title track of the film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Along with the outfit, Kartik also opted for a quirky sunglasses which seems to have added a twist to his attire. Watch the video here.

As per reports, the film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also stars Kiara Advani in a pivotal role. The film is directed by Anees Bazmee and also bankrolled by him along with Krishan Kumar. The film is expected to hit the silver screens on July 31, 2020. The film is a sequel of the 2007 release of the same name. The film starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Ameesha Patel in lead roles.

