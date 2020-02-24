The Debate
Kartik Aaryan Shares Plight Of Night Shoots In His Recent Picture

Bollywood News

Kartik Aaryan is busy filming for his upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actor recently shared a picture of himself giving fans an update about the film.

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kartik Aaryan

After entertaining the masses with his film Love Aaj Kal, Kartik Aaryan has begun shooting for his upcoming movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. And while shooting for the film, Kartik Aaryan has been updating his fans about his shooting schedule in Jaipur by sharing pictures on his social media handle. Recently, Kartik Aaryan gave fans yet another update. 

A few hours ago, Kartik Aaryan shared a picture on his Instagram handle where he is seen posing in a blue night suit with Simpsons all over it. The actor also wore a similar eye mask and bathroom slipper. Along with the picture, he wrote wishing his fans ‘Good Night’ as he said that his night happens in the morning due to night shoots and he hashtagged it as #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 with a skeleton emoji. Check out Katik Aaryan’s post here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

Also read | Tabu To Dance To Vidya Balan's Song 'Ami Je Tomar' In 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'?

Earlier to this picture, Kartik Aaryan had shared a video of himself where he was dressed as a tantric where he is constantly seen smiling and he also hums the title track of the film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Along with the outfit, Kartik also opted for a quirky sunglasses which seems to have added a twist to his attire. Watch the video here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

Also read | Kartik Aaryan Reveals What It's Like To Fill Akshay Kumar's Shoes In 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

As per reports, the film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also stars Kiara Advani in a pivotal role. The film is directed by Anees Bazmee and also bankrolled by him along with Krishan Kumar. The film is expected to hit the silver screens on July 31, 2020. The film is a sequel of the 2007 release of the same name. The film starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Ameesha Patel in lead roles. 

Also read | Kartik Aaryan 'hates' Being Away From Mother As ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’ Shoot Begins; See Post

Also read | Kartik Aaryan Is All Smiles As He Shares His Character's Look For 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'; See

Image courtesy: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
