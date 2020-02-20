The Debate
Kartik Aaryan Gave Fans Major Styling Goals When He Pulled Off These Jacket Looks Right

Bollywood News

Kartik Aaryan sure knows how to ace his fashion quotient. Take a look at some stylish jacket looks of Kartik Aaryan which he pulled off like a pro. Read on.

Written By Aishwarya Rai | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most sought-after young actors in B-Town currently. His chocolate boys look, brilliant dancing skills and impeccable acting talent is something you can't get enough of. Even though his last release Love Aaj Kal 2 has got mixed reviews from critics and audiences, this has not deterred  Kartik Aaryan's popularity in any manner. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

Image Credit: Kartik Aaryan Instagram 

Apart from his movies, Kartik Aaryan is known for his quirky sense of fashion. His stylish jackets, formal tuxedos, and sunglasses are truly voguish. In fact, Kartik Aaryan's Instagram handle is filled with his photos in some-uber-cool jackets. Among countless jackets of the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor, take a look at some of the most fashionable ones.

Read: When Kartik Aaryan Was A Fan Boy Just Like All Of Us, See Pictures

Kartik Aaryan looks Voguish in this black jacket with quilted borders

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

Image Credit: Kartik Aaryan Instagram 

Kartik Aaryan pulls of this Army-print jacket like a pro

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

Image Credit: Kartik Aaryan Instagram 

Read: When Kartik Aaryan Memes Ruled The Internet; From 'Love Aaj Kal 2' To 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama'

Kartik Aaryan slays in a brown leather jacket 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

Image Credit: Kartik Aaryan Instagram 

The 'Luka Chuppi' actor looks dapper in this beige corduroy jacket

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

Image Credit: Kartik Aaryan Instagram 

Kartik's black denim jacket is a must-have in your wardrobe 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

Image Credit: Kartik Aaryan Instagram 

Read: Kartik Aaryan's Social Media Posts That Prove He Has A Great Sense Of Humour

This chocolate brown jacket of the 'Dostana 2' actor is ideal for a casual outing 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

Image Credit: Kartik Aaryan Instagram 

The 'Akaash Vani' actor's checked jacket shouts his flamboyant confidence in this pic

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

Image Credit: Kartik Aaryan Instagram 

Read: Memes On 'Love Aaj Kal' & Other Movies That Flooded Internet In January 2020

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
