Kartik Aaryan Gave Fans Major Styling Goals When He Pulled Off These Jacket Looks Right

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most sought-after young actors in B-Town currently. His chocolate boys look, brilliant dancing skills and impeccable acting talent is something you can't get enough of. Even though his last release Love Aaj Kal 2 has got mixed reviews from critics and audiences, this has not deterred Kartik Aaryan's popularity in any manner.
Image Credit: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Apart from his movies, Kartik Aaryan is known for his quirky sense of fashion. His stylish jackets, formal tuxedos, and sunglasses are truly voguish. In fact, Kartik Aaryan's Instagram handle is filled with his photos in some-uber-cool jackets. Among countless jackets of the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor, take a look at some of the most fashionable ones.
Read: When Kartik Aaryan Was A Fan Boy Just Like All Of Us, See Pictures
Image Credit: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Image Credit: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Read: When Kartik Aaryan Memes Ruled The Internet; From 'Love Aaj Kal 2' To 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama'
Image Credit: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Image Credit: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Image Credit: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Read: Kartik Aaryan's Social Media Posts That Prove He Has A Great Sense Of Humour
Image Credit: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Image Credit: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Read: Memes On 'Love Aaj Kal' & Other Movies That Flooded Internet In January 2020
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.