Kartik Aaryan Gave Fans Major Styling Goals When He Pulled Off These Jacket Looks Right

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most sought-after young actors in B-Town currently. His chocolate boys look, brilliant dancing skills and impeccable acting talent is something you can't get enough of. Even though his last release Love Aaj Kal 2 has got mixed reviews from critics and audiences, this has not deterred Kartik Aaryan's popularity in any manner.

Image Credit: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Apart from his movies, Kartik Aaryan is known for his quirky sense of fashion. His stylish jackets, formal tuxedos, and sunglasses are truly voguish. In fact, Kartik Aaryan's Instagram handle is filled with his photos in some-uber-cool jackets. Among countless jackets of the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor, take a look at some of the most fashionable ones.

Kartik Aaryan looks Voguish in this black jacket with quilted borders

Image Credit: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Kartik Aaryan pulls of this Army-print jacket like a pro

Image Credit: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Kartik Aaryan slays in a brown leather jacket

Image Credit: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

The 'Luka Chuppi' actor looks dapper in this beige corduroy jacket

Image Credit: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Kartik's black denim jacket is a must-have in your wardrobe

Image Credit: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

This chocolate brown jacket of the 'Dostana 2' actor is ideal for a casual outing

Image Credit: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

The 'Akaash Vani' actor's checked jacket shouts his flamboyant confidence in this pic

Image Credit: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

