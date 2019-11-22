Kartik Aaryan's B'day Is All About Fun, Food, Laughter & Family. See Pictures Here

Kartik Aaryan who is currently shooting for Dostana 2 alongside Janhvi Kapoor celebrated his birthday with his family last night. The actor turned 29, and from the pictures that have surfaced on the internet, one can say that the celebrations were all about fun, laughter & family! The actor's family surprised him with a table filled with cakes, candles, and balloons.

Kartik Aaryan celebrates his birthday:

Kartik Aaryan is a new-age Indian actor who made his first appearance on-screen with the 2011 movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Some of his notable works include the likes of Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. His last appearance on-screen was with the 2019 film Luka Chuppi alongside Kriti Sanon. The film did extremely well at the box office and garnered high numbers.

Upcoming projects:

Pati Patni Aur Woh is an upcoming romantic comedy that will hit the theatres on December 6, 2019. The film is a remake of the 1978 film of the same title. Pati Patni Aur Woh features Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday in lead roles. Written and directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film also stars Aparshakti Khurana, in a supporting role.

The actor will next be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh that revolves around an extra-marital affair. While Chintu Tyagi showed his possessiveness on his wife cozying up with another man, in the movie, he is the one having an affair with Ananya Panday’s character. The movie will clash with Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat, starring Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Kriti Sanon, at the box office.

