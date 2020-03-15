The Debate
Kartik Aaryan Feels His First Fan Encounter Was 'cute' And Is Close To His Heart, Know Why

Bollywood News

Kartik Aaryan, in an old interview, revealed his first fan encounter. The actor, who became a popular household name, also termed the encounter "cute". Read on

Kartik Aaryan

Popular Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan seems to have a crazy fan following among the movie-goers, who leave no stone unturned to make him feel special with their gestures. The actor, who was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, has reportedly had many memorable fan encounters. But his first fan encounter still has a special place in his heart. Here is why. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kartik Aaryan on his first fan encounter 

In an old interview with an online portal, Kartik Aaryan revealed that after his debut film Pyaar Ka Punchnama released, a little boy came up to him and asked for an autograph. The little boy's adorable gesture seemed to have won the heart of Kartik Aaryan, who exclaimed his gesture as "cute". The actor in the interview claimed that he was overwhelmed and till date remembers the fan encounter. Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan is often in the news for his crazy fan encounters. Here are a few glimpses of them.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kartik Aaryan, who is one of the busiest actors of the tinsel town is currently shooting in Lucknow. The actor, along with Kiara Advani and Tabu is reportedly shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Lucknow. The Anees Bazmee directorial is the sequel to the 2007 hit film of the same name. Besides the upcomer, the actor will feature alongside Janhvi Kapoor and newbie Lakshya in the sequel to Priyanka-John-Abhishek starrer Dostana's sequel. The movie directed by Collin D'cunha will reportedly hit the marquee soon. 
 

 

 

