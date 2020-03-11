Sonakshi Sinha, Kartik Aaryan Reveal Why They Didn't Celebrate Holi This Year

'Better safe than sorry' is the message being spread across the world amid the coronavirus scare. From wearing masks to maintaining extreme hygiene, people have been taking precautions to be protected. While numerous Holi celebrations were put off to be safe from the virus, there were parties that were thrown by B-Town stars.

One person missing from them was Sonakshi Sinha. The actor conveyed her greetings of the festival of colours to her followers, by sharing a throwback picture of hers with colours all over her.

She wrote that she was not celebrating her ‘favorite festival’ this year. The Dabangg star stated that it was ‘more important to be safe’, seemingly referring to the coronavirus scare, while urging her followers to also have a safe Holi this year.

Here’s the post

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan was extremely keen to celebrate Holi. However, he was not allowed to do so. Though it’s not clear if coronavirus was the reason, but the actor, who is shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Lucknow, shared that the director Anees Bazmee did not allow him to play.

The Luka Chuppi star, however, delighted his fans and conveyed his wishes with an epic throwback picture from his hostel days.

Though Bazmee did not allow Kartik to play, he made it up by sharing a hilarious meme of him from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Rajpal Yadav from the first installment on ‘how you think you look like on Holi’ and ‘How you actually look’.

The other Bollywood stars, however, enjoyed the festival with aplomb. Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Vidya Balan, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, among others had a gala time and posted pictures.

