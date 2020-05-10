Kartik Aaryan's Mother Is Not Happy; Watch Actor's 'Maa Ki Mamta' Version To Know Why

On Mother's Day, Kartik Aaryan didn't share a picture with his mother and that didn't leave her very happy. In his own 'Koki' way, Kartik on Sunday late evening took to his Instagram handle to share a hilarious video featuring his mother's voice.

The conversation begins with Kartik's mother saying, 'Why haven't you posted any picture with me when everyone today has?'. To this, Kartik says, "I get lakhs for each post that I put up, will you give me that money?". His mother replies, "Ek Laat dungi" [Translation: Will give you a kick]

Bhumi Pednekar dropped a comment praising his mother's epic dialogue in the end, whereas Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Poori family involved hai". To this, Kartik replied, "@arjunkapoor Filmy Family Se Hoon 🙏🏻😂"

Recently, Kartik Aaryan on Instagram shared a BTS video from his first episode of Koki Poochega, a YouTube interactive show. While Kartik was trying to record, his mother called him out loudly interrupting him. Kartik answered her call saying, he was taking an interview. However, his mother asked back, "Le raha hai ki de raha hai?" meaning whether he is taking an interview or giving an interview. Kartik could barely control his laughter and replied he was taking an interview for Koki Poochega.

Kartik Aaryan began a new series for his Youtube channel amidst the lockdown titled 'Koki Poochega' where the actor is seen interviewing the coronavirus survivors, frontline COVID-19 workers including doctors, policemen, social workers and coronavirus survivors.

