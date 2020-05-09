Real Or Not? Kartik Aaryan Playing Guitar During Lockdown Can't Be Missed; Watch

Kartik Aaryan who has been active on his social media handle during the nationwide lockdown, on Saturday, shared a funny video of him 'playing a guitar'. The actor captioned it saying, 'Haters gonna say I am not really playing it.'

Was Kartik Aaryan really playing it? Kartik's co-star Sunny Singh dropped a comment saying, "wah wah 👏🏻👏🏻 tung tung baje." While Shilpa Shetty wrote that it was too real for her to handle. Many fans praised and pointed out Kartik's 'Kabir Singh' type beard.

Recently, Kartik Aaryan on Instagram shared a BTS video from his first episode of Koki Poochega, a YouTube interactive show. While Kartik was trying to record, his mother called him out loudly interrupting him. Kartik answered her call saying, he was taking an interview. However, his mother asked back, "Le raha hai ki de raha hai?" meaning whether he is taking an interview or giving an interview. Kartik could barely control his laughter and replied he was taking an interview for Koki Poochega.

On the work front

The actor will be seen next in the movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kiara Advani and Tabu. He will also be a part of the movie Dostana 2. The movie will star Kartik alongside Janhavi Kapoor and Lakshya. Before the lockdown started, the actor was juggling between the two movies and is now spending time at home entertaining videos on Instagram.

