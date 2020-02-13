Kartik Aaryan's Much-loved Movie Roles | Rajat In 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' To Chintu Tyagi

Kartik Aaryan is all geared up for his upcoming release, Love Aaj Kal. The film features Kartik Aaryan alongside Sara Ali Khan. Since his debut film, Kartik has delivered several spectacular performances. Here are some of Kartik Aaryan's best movie roles to date.

Rajat in Pyaar Ka Punchnama

In Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Kartik Aaryan played the role of Rajat, one of the three roommates. After falling in love, the three room-mates experience changes in their lives. Kartik Aaryan's funny monologue from the film gained him much stardom.

Anshul in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 is the second part of the Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise. In this part, Kartik Aaryan was featured as Anshul. The second installment is also similar to the first but with hype and advanced storyline. Kartik Aaryan continued his monologue tradition in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 as well.

Sonu in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Sonu Ke Titu Sweety is considered one of the funniest films of Kartik Aaryan. In it, he plays the role of Sonu. Titu is Sonu's best friend who is getting married to Sweety. Sonu doubts Sweety's character and tries to break the marriage while Sweety tries to do the opposite, which leads to a war between Bromance and Romance.

Vinod 'Guddu' Shukla in Luka Chuppi

Luka Chuppi tells the story of a television reporter in Mathura who falls in love with a headstrong woman. Kriti Sanon plays Kartik Aaryan's love interest. The 2019's release is helmed by Laxman Utekar.

Abhinav 'Chintu' Tyagi in Pati Patni Aur Woh

In Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik Aaryan is seen playing Abhinav Tyagi aka Chintu Tyagi. He is an ordinary, middle-class man who finds himself torn between his wife and another woman. Kartik's wife is played by Bhumi Pednekar and the other woman is Ananya Panday.

