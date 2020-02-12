Kartik Aaryan's Humourous Monologues From His Movies Till Date

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are all set for their upcoming romantic flick, Love Aaj Kal. The sequel is set to be released on February 14, 2020. Kartik Aaryan has established a firm foot in the industry. In all his films, one thing that has never failed to grab the limelight is his monologue. Here are some of the funniest monologues of Kartik Aaryan from his movies.

Kartik Aaryan's monologue in Pyaar Ka Punchnama

Kartik Aaryan's most iconic monologue is from the movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The monologue from the movie was about love and the problems involved with it. The monologue instantly went viral back when the movie was released and also sparked off a meme-fest on social media.

Kartik Aaryan's monologue in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 is the sequel to Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Not only the film but Kartik Aaryan's funny monologue from the first series also had a sequel. The almost seven-minute monologue of Kartik Aaryan set a high benchmark of such monologues. In Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Aaryan's monologue cited that women are the root cause of all evil and it is impossible to keep them happy.

Kartik Aaryan's monologue in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety had a similar storyline to the Pyaar Ka Punchnama films. Fans and audiences expected a similar monologue in the family comedy-drama as well. However, Kartik Aaryan lowered a bit in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Although the film did not have a full-fledged monologue by Kartik Aaryan, it had a few hilarious dialogues in the plot.

Kartik Aaryan's monologue in Pati Patni Aur Woh

With the release of Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik Aaryan made a monologue comeback. In Pati Patni Aur Woh, his monologue focuses on men and their state in the society. Kartik Aaryan's comeback monologue surely swept his fans off their feet.

