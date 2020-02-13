Kartik Aaryan Introduces Fans To 'Romeo And Juliet' Of Udaipur

Popular Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan took to his social media to introduce to his fans the Romeo and Juliet of the 90s, from his upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal. In the interesting social media post, the actor has referred to himself and co-actor Arushi Sharma as the Romeo and Juliet of Udaipur, madly in love with each other.

The social media post shared on February 12, the actor wrote: Meet the Romeo and Juliet of Udaipur, #Raghu and #Leena. Relive the romance of the 90's with Raghu urf #Raj #LoveAajKal only 2 days to go." (sic)

Check out Kartik Aaryan's social media post:

From the short video, it is clear that Kartik Aaryan is vicariously playing Randeep Hooda's teenage character, Raj/Raghu in the upcoming film. Randeep Hooda, who seems to be playing the role of Raghu, narrates his love story with Leena (Arushi Sharma) to Sara Ali Khan, who seems to be confused with Veer's (Kartik Aaryan) changing behaviour. In the video, Randeep is heard saying, "He (Veer) is just like me,"

Love Aaj Kal, starring Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Arushi Sharma, and Randeep Hooda in the lead, narrates the modern-day love story of Veer and Zoe. The movie directed by Imitiaz Ali is reported to be a remake of his 2009 hit film with the same name. Love Aaj Kal is slated to hit the marquee on February 14, 2020.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are busy shooting for their next films. According to reports, Sara Ali Khan will soon join the sets of Anand L Rai's Atrangi Re. The movie, starring Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan, and Akshay Kumar in the lead, is touted to be a love story. Whereas, her Love Aaj Kal co-star Kartik Aaryan seems to be juggling different films at present. Reportedly, the actor is shooting for Colin D'cuna' s Dostana 2. The movie, starring Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, and Lakshya in the lead, is the sequel to the 2008 hit film.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Arushi Sharma and Imtiaz Ali Instagram)

