Kartik Aaryan's 'Nachunga Aise' Song Directed By Om Raut Leaves Fans Impressed; Watch

In a never-seen-before avatar, Kartik Aaryan's music video Nachunga Aise released on Thursday. Dancing in an animated avatar in Milind Gaba's new song, Kartik's new look was created by director Om Raut.

'Dance like no one's watching and let the party begin' — is the mantra of this song. Nachunga Aise has been sung by Milind Gaba and penned by Asli Gold. The music has been given by Music MG.

Many fans called the song 'energetic' and peppy. One user wrote, "I'm watching twice,thice oh! I can't stop me", the other said, "song bro full energetic. I saw something unique and amazing. One like for animators who made it entertaining" [sic]

Netizens React

Are you busy all day ?

Trying to get this Christmas vibes !..

Just watch this song on loop

Trust me you will be like yay yay #nachungaaise #KartikAaryan https://t.co/WkZnppHN6X — Magnificent_kartik_aaryan_ (@Krishna07319874) December 24, 2020

#NachungaAise the best song i listed till now! Loved it ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QCoHKKu8xs — Kartik Aaryan love ♥️ (@GaikwadShubhvi) December 24, 2020

The Animated Boy Kartik Aaryan is Rock....Thank you @omraut sir and @TSeries and also @themillind for this awesome song#NachungaAise pic.twitter.com/eHYMimZhJ9 — Kartik Aaryan (@kartikaaryanxx) December 24, 2020

Talking about the creator Om Raut, the director has gone on to announce Adipurush, which stars Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. Kartik too signed Neerja fame Ram Madhvani’s next, titled Dhamaka. He is also working on the sequels of Bhool Bhulaiyaan and Dostana.

