Kartik Aaryan Starts Talk Show 'Koki Poochega'; Invites India's First COVID-19 Survivor

Amid the nationwide lockdown, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is leaving no stone unturned to entertain his fans and followers on the social media platforms. From requesting citizens to stay indoors with his trademark monologue to celebrating his sister's birthday, Kartik's quirky posts are tickling the funny bone of his fans. Recently, Kartik also started his talk show, Koki Poochega in motion on YouTube and interviewed India's first COVID-19 survivor.

Kartik Aaryan begins his talk show 'Koki Poochega'

In the first video of his Koki Poochega series, the Luka Chuppi actor had a chit chat with India's first COVID-19 survivor, Sumiti Singh, who is from Gujarat. At the beginning of the interview video, Kartik Aaryan mentioned that he might commit a few mistakes as he has never taken any interview. He also gave a brief introduction of Sumiti Singh to the viewers. Later, he connected with Sumiti over a video call and asked about her Coronavirus experience.

Sumiti explained how her ambition to witness Northern lights in Finland turned into a horrific experience as she tested COVID-19 positive. Moving further, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor also attempted to tickle the funny of the viewer as he added a pinch of humour in the interview. Taking reference from Sanjay Dutt's Munna Bhai MBBS, he asked her how the disease caught her, despite taking precautions. Watch the full interview below:

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama is all set to share the second episode of the series Koki Poochega. In a social media post, he announced that the second episode will be out on April 13, 2020. He will be seen questioning an established doctor Meemansa Buch.

