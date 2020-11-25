Kartik Aaryan's Sister Kritika's Birthday Wish For Her '6 Feet Tall Baby' Can't Be Missed

Kartik Aaryan celebrated his 30th birthday on Sunday and while the many friends and colleagues from the film industry wished the actor, it was his sister's special birthday wish that is going viral on the Internet. The actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a goofy compilation of many videos where Kartik is seen at his natural best.

"Happy Birthday you 6 feet tall baby!," wrote Kartik's sister Kritika Tiwari. Kartik Aaryan's sister Kritika Tiwari has been featuring in his lockdown videos and Kartik's birthday wish is the first post on her Instagram page. The video has garnered over 7 lakh views in just 2 hours.

Actor Kartik Aaryan on Sunday revealed he is set to star in filmmaker Ram Madhvani's thriller Dhamaka. The film would mark the first collaboration between Aaryan and Madhvani, who has helmed acclaimed movies like Neerja starring Sonam Kapoor and Sushmita Sen-fronted web series Aarya.

Aaryan, who turned 30 on Sunday, posted the first look of the film on Twitter. The motion poster features the "Love Aaj Kal" actor - dressed in a blue suit, sporting long locks and wearing spectacles - looking out of a window pensively at a burning Bandra-Worli Sea Link bridge.

According to a press release, "Dhamaka" gives a bird's eye view into the workings of a news channel in the 21st Century. "Dhamaka" is backed by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Films, along with Ram Madhvani and Amita Madhvani. In the film, Aaryan will play a journalist who covers the live broadcast of a terror attack in Mumbai.

