Kartik Aaryan Teases 'Kal Kuchh Superb Aa Raha Hai' As He Flaunts New Hairstyle

Bollywood actor has Kartik Aaryan grabbed the attention of fans and followers with his new photo. Recently, he took to social media and re-shared a picture of himself sporting long hair and a face mask. The actor looks unrecognisable in his distinct look on the photo-sharing platform. Moreover, he teased saying something ‘superb’ is coming tomorrow. Here are further details about Katrik Aaryan’s new look on the social media platform. Read on:

Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram and reposted a picture of himself sporting long hairstyle through his official handle on October 19, 2020, Monday. It features the actor photographed while getting out of his car. Kartik Aaryan looks unrecognisable in his distinct look and a black facemask. He was seen greeting everyone with a thumbs up in the photo.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor has worn a casual black t-shirt, which reads, “Not a morning person”. In the caption accompanying his social media post, Kartik Aaryan teased his fans and followers by revealing that something was about to come up in the next few hours. The actor re-shared the paparazzi Yogen Shah’s photo through his official handle. He penned, “Kal kuchh superb aa raha hai !! Kuchh ghante mein reveal karte hain. ðŸ˜· #Repost @yogenshah_s. Loving the new hairstyleðŸ‘Œ. New look reveal karo #KartikAaryan”. Check out Kartik Aaryan’s recent photo on the photo-sharing platform below:

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan shared the same picture through his official handle. Besides adding a song along with the photo, he described it by writing, “Don’t judge a man by his t-shirt” and added a masked-smiley emoticon. Check out:

Within a few hours of sharing, Kartik Aaryan' the social media post garnered more than 8,93,000 likes and over 4,040 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans and followers of the star expressed their excitement for his new look. While one of them wrote ‘hair goals’, other hilariously wrote ‘Tere Naam’, referring to the hairstyle the movie made popular. Meanwhile, others dropped a series of emoticons such as hearts, heart-eyed smileys, kisses, and hugs, to name a few. Here are some of the responses to Kartik Aaryan’s new look:

