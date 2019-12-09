Kartik Aaryan's Best Looks During The Pati Patni Aur Woh Promotions

Kartik Aaryan is a popular Indian actor who is famous for his roles in Pyaar Ka Punchnama and its sequel. He has now appeared in several popular films. The actor is currently promoting his latest movie Pati Patni Aur Woh, which released on 6th December this year.

The actor is known for his style and an extraordinary sense of machismo, which he rubs off on his massive fanbase. He often posts his OOTDs and promotional looks. Let’s check out his promotional outfits for Pati Patni Aur Woh promotions.

Pati Patni Aur Woh promotions received a huge reception because of the massive hype and fan love. The cast visited various places and celebrated the movie. Kartik and his co-stars rocked different looks in the promotional tour.

He has rocked various looks in the promotional tour. He also added layers to his clothing style and blended it with his own style. One of his most memorable looks include layered clothing. Check out his different attires on his social media.





