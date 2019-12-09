'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Re-written From Scratch, Says Director Mudassar Aziz

Pati Patni Aur Woh is currently winning hearts at the box office by bringing in good numbers during its first weekend at the box office. The film has reportedly impressed audience members and critics alike who are calling the film fresh-take on the romantic-comedy genre. Director Mudassar Aziz had previously stated that the film will not be a direct remake of the 1978 film by the same name, but instead will pick up a few plot points and change them according to today's norms. Now, the director has revealed that it was difficult for him to reconstruct the story of Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Also read: 'Panipat' or 'Pati Patni Aur Woh': Which film will be the box office winner?

Mudassar Aziz on writing Pati Patni Aur Woh

Mudassar Aziz shared the creative procedure which allowed him to rewrite the film to fit the modern-day storytelling aspects. The director stated that many factors like changing landscapes of relationships and marriages, value systems and representation of women on screen contributed to Mudassar re-writing the plot from the concept level itself. Mudassar expressed that in 2019, one cannot direct a film and depict a man going through an extra-marital affair and is laid off the hook after a simple apology. He wished for the women in his films to win, instead of the man. He then pitched the idea to his producer and a story was constructed around it.

Also read: Pati Patni Aur Woh box office day 3: Kartik and Ananya's film is on a dream run

He added furthermore that various creative decisions were taken to ensure the film does not deem sexist to viewers at ay point. He expressed that when a man is seen indulging in affairs outside of his marital bonds, it is used to induce humour in films and is taken very lightly. On the other hand, when a woman is seen as having an extra-marital affair, it is deemed as a serious topic. Pati Patni Aur Woh director wished to put a full stop to this narrative and has tried to tell the audience that a man cheating on his wife is not a funny matter.

Also read: Bhumi Pednekar shares Pati Patni Aur Woh BTS moments of 'pure fun and joy', watch video

Also read: Kartik Aaryan makes TikTok debut ahead of Pati Patni Aur Woh release

Also read: Pati Patni Aur Woh 'relatable': Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan & Ananya Panday get candid

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.