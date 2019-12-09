The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Day 3: Kartik And Ananya's Film Is On A Dream Run

Bollywood News

Pati Patni Aur Woh has set the bar high. After a great start on Friday, the Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi starrer earned massively over the weekend

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
Pati patni aur woh

Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar’s much-awaited movie Pati Patni Aur Woh hit the screens on December 6. According to reports, with all the hype about the rom-com, Pati Patni Aur Woh kick-started in great numbers on its opening day. The film amassed Rs. 9.10 crore on Day 1 leaving behind Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat, which managed to make at Rs. 4 crores at the box office. With two big movies releasing on the same date, Have a look at Pati Patni Aur Woh film’s box office update over the weekend.

Pati Patni Aur Woh box office collection

Fans had already shared their excitement to watch Kartik, Anaya and Bhumi on the silver screen together, after their back-to-back funny revelations about the movie. Their fun banter brought in a huge crowd on Saturday, and the film has made a good business. According to Taran Adarsh's tweet, Pati Patni Aur Woh collected Rs. 12.33 crore on Saturday. Pati Patni Aur Woh, the remake of 1978 film of the same name, managed to hit the bull’s eye by making Rs. 21.43 crore all together. This movie is reported to be Kartik Aaryan's highest opening film in his Bollywood career. Aaryan's movie Luka Chuppi, according to box office updates, earned Rs 8.01 crore on its opening day.  

Also Read | Pati Patni Aur Woh: Guess Who Has A Surprising Cameo In This Kartik Aaryan Starrer?

Also Read | Pati Patni Aur Woh Promo Out - Pati Kartik Aaryan Says, "Lag Gayi Na Lanka"

Also Read | Pati Patni Aur Woh: Kartik, Ananya And Bhumi Indulging In A Cake War Is Too Much Fun

Also Read | Pati Patni Aur Woh 'relatable': Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan & Ananya Panday Get Candid

Despite the striking box office collection, Mudassar Aziz's directorial has been receiving mixed reviews from critics. On the other hand, fans on social media have shared about how the film takes them on a comical ride. 

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar shares Pati Patni Aur Woh BTS moments of 'pure fun and joy', watch video

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG