Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Day 3: Kartik And Ananya's Film Is On A Dream Run

Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar’s much-awaited movie Pati Patni Aur Woh hit the screens on December 6. According to reports, with all the hype about the rom-com, Pati Patni Aur Woh kick-started in great numbers on its opening day. The film amassed Rs. 9.10 crore on Day 1 leaving behind Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat, which managed to make at Rs. 4 crores at the box office. With two big movies releasing on the same date, Have a look at Pati Patni Aur Woh film’s box office update over the weekend.

Pati Patni Aur Woh box office collection

Fans had already shared their excitement to watch Kartik, Anaya and Bhumi on the silver screen together, after their back-to-back funny revelations about the movie. Their fun banter brought in a huge crowd on Saturday, and the film has made a good business. According to Taran Adarsh's tweet, Pati Patni Aur Woh collected Rs. 12.33 crore on Saturday. Pati Patni Aur Woh, the remake of 1978 film of the same name, managed to hit the bull’s eye by making Rs. 21.43 crore all together. This movie is reported to be Kartik Aaryan's highest opening film in his Bollywood career. Aaryan's movie Luka Chuppi, according to box office updates, earned Rs 8.01 crore on its opening day.

#PatiPatniAurWoh hits the bull’s eye... Witnesses all-round growth on Day 2... Wins over youngistaan as well as family audience, metros as well as mass markets... Eyes ₹ 36 cr [+/-] total in its *opening weekend*... Fri 9.10 cr, Sat 12.33 cr. Total: ₹ 21.43 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 8, 2019

#Panipat shows an upward trend on Day 2... #Maharashtra [#Mumbai circuit especially] is performing best... Needs to cover lost ground on Day 3, especially in circuits with strong presence of multiplexes... Fri 4.12 cr, Sat 5.78 cr. Total: ₹ 9.90 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 8, 2019

Despite the striking box office collection, Mudassar Aziz's directorial has been receiving mixed reviews from critics. On the other hand, fans on social media have shared about how the film takes them on a comical ride.

