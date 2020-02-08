Kartik Aaryan Leaves Twitter Furious Post 'my Movies Have Women With Defects' Comment

Kartik Aaryan who is leaving no stone unturned to promote his upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal faced the ire of netizens for a recent comment. During an interview, the actor was asked about comparisons with Ayushmann Khurrana. Replying that their movies are based on different ideologies, the actor answered, “It happens that Ayushmann does films about men with defects, while I do films about women with defects!”

Kartik explained that he has done films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. When he was asked her what’s the defect in her character Zoe in their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal, Kartik just quoted the song from the film, ‘Haan Main Galat’.

Soon after his comment went viral, the actor faced flak and was slammed by several social media users. "can I punch him in the face,” “you are clearly the only person with all the defects", ‘'you need to calm down’' were some of the remarks that were flooded on the internet

All this time @ayushmannk did such movies to remove the stereotypes. #KartikAaryan in one go calls those characters "men with defects". But that wasn't enough, misogynist that he is, says his movies are about "women with defects". National crush, this guy, women, wake up! https://t.co/uboxKeiq54 — Vipra Dubey (@VipraDubey) February 8, 2020

Not the first time

Kartik has earned some criticism in the past for being part of films with sexist undertones. While the two Pyaar Ka Punchnama movies showed women as abusive, and gold-diggers, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety showed the female lead to be manipulative and selfish. His last film, Pati Patni Aur Woh also came under scanner for a joke making light of marital sex.

