Kartik Aaryan Carries Sara Ali Khan In His Arms, Fans Go 'Aww'; Watch Video

Kartik Aaryan is all set for the release of his upcoming film Love Aaj Kal. It will feature Sara Ali Khan in the lead role, along with Kartik Aaryan. Love Aaj Kal cast will also include Randeep Hooda. Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are already on a promotional spree as the movie's release date is inching closer. Recently, the actor was seen picking Sara Ali Khan in his arms in the middle of the road. The paparazzi managed to click them while this happened. Read on to know more about the whole story here:

Kartik Aaryan carries Sara Ali Khan in his arms

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are making headlines as a video of two went viral on the internet. It was uploaded by one of their fan clubs on Instagram, and fans adored the two actors, showering them with love. In the video, Aaryan is seen effortlessly carrying Sara Ali Khan in his arms, as she shies away from the camera. Below is the video which has garnered over three thousand likes within hours.

For the unversed, Love Aaj Kal is the second installment of the 2009 release Love Aaj Kal, which featured Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. This film will be directed by Imtiaz Ali himself. The Kartik-Sara starrer will be produced by Maddock Films, Window Seat Films, Reliance Entertainment, and Jio Studios. The film will have a lot of similarities to the original film, including the music of the film. The official trailer of the film released on January 17, 2020 and received mixed reviews. Love Aaj Kal is all slated to release on Valentine’s Day 2020.

