Kartik Aaryan Lifts Archana Puran Singh On 'The Kapil Sharma Show' And It's Hilarious

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are busy promoting their upcoming movie, Love Aaj Kal. The duo will appear on The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend to promote their movie. Although the episode is full of laughter and cheer, one incident is particularly entertaining.

On The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend Kartik Aaryan will apparently try to lift Archana Puran Singh in his arms. What is more interesting than the gesture is Kartik’s expression which one should not miss. Taking to her Instagram account, Archana Puran Singh shared snippets of the incident from The Kapil Sharma Show. While Kartik successfully lifts the actor, his expression clearly showed the difficulty he had. Archana, on the other hand, seemed to be having fun.

Further on The Kapil Sharma Show, host Kapil Sharma revealed how he used to meet his girlfriend back in the days secretly, hiding from elders. He also asked Kartik Aaryan to reveal any such funny incidents from his life. The actor revealed that when he was 16-years-old, he and his girlfriend used to sit on the same bench and share homework and assignments. They had to be very careful that no one catches them in their hometown, Gwalior. Sara Ali Khan also revealed titbits from her life.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are currently gearing up for the release of Love Aaj Kal. The movie is all set to release on February 14, 2020. The movie is directed by Imtiaz Ali and is a sequel to the 2009-release Love Aaj Kal but does not continue the same storyline. Love Aaj Kal is bankrolled by Maddock Films.

Watch the trailer of Love Aaj Kal 2 here:

