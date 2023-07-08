72 Hoorain Review: Imperfect, Unconventional Yet Hard-hitting

The Kerala Story emerged as one of the most talked-about films of the year as it managed to explore the rarely-discussed issue of radicalisation. The film’s intense screenplay and hard-hitting narrative helped it connect with the audience. National Award winner Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan’s latest film 72 Hoorain too deals with a similar issue but adopts a completely different approach. The Pavan Malhotra-led film has been in the limelight ever since its trailer was released last month. Now, with the film out in theatres, the question is did it live up to expectations?

3 things you need to know

72 Hoorain is a hard-hitting tale about two suicide bombers, who learn the harsh reality in their afterlife.

The film has a strong storyline but the screenplay could have been better.

72 Hoorain is different from The Kerala Story.

Hot Take

72 Hoorain is an example of content-driven cinema as it focuses on an issue rather than heroism. Such a film can work only if it has a compelling screenplay and intense performances. 72 Hoorain delivers on the second front but falters on the first one. While the writing isn’t bad, it could have been better. That said, the makers deserve full marks for adopting an unconventional approach to highlight a harsh reality.

Is 72 Hoorain worth the hype?

72 Hoorain revolves around the lives of two suicide bombers, played by Pavan Malhotra and Aamir Bashir, who willingly give up their lives thinking that it will help them secure a place in heaven. For them, heaven is a place where one finds himself in the company of 72 virgins. They soon realise that their afterlife is completely different from what they had been made to believe.

(Aamir Bashir and Pavan Malhotra play suicide bombers in 72 Hoorain | Image: YouTube screengrab)



Screenplay could have been better

72 Hoorain is an unconventional attempt at storytelling as it deals with a realistic subject but requires a certain amount of suspension of disbelief on the viewer’s part. It, however, doesn’t reach its potential as the execution is not as good as it could have been. At certain points, 72 Hoorain feels more like a stage play than a feature film, something that never happened in The Kerala Story. Moreover, the film may even feel a bit confusing in the initial portions given the way the narrative unfolds.

72 Hoorain begins with a chilling and unnerving speech from a religious preacher, which gives the viewers clarity on what the title means. It also sets the foundation for what is to follow.

(72 Hoorain is shot in black and white | Image: Twitter)

The focus soon shifts to the two terrorists as they wait for the virgins to arrive. These portions don’t really work till the audience learns a shocking truth about these characters. The rest of the the first half tries to highlight the ‘human cost’ of terrorism through gruesome yet maturely shot scenes.

The imperfect yet hard-hitting first half is followed by a powerful second one. The post-interval portions explore the way in which the two souls realise the grim consequences of these actions. 72 Hoorain moves at a slow pace in the second half but this is not a shortcoming. The approach helps the makers highlight the helplessness experienced by the protagonists through a series of heartbreaking sequences. There is another big reveal, which adds depth to the narrative add also compels the audience one of the characters in different light.

Pavan Malhotra, Aamir Bashir impress

The performances make up for the shortcomings in the writing. Pavan Malhotra, who has often been underutilised by Bollywood filmmakers during his career, is in top form in 72 Hoorain. He delivers a performance that is dramatic yet subdued in equal measure. His dialogue delivery and impeccable expressions are hard to miss especially in a key scene where he threatens to punish his colleague for being ‘soft’.

(Pavan Malhotra is both expreesive and restained in 72 Hoorain. Image: Twitter)

He is supported quite well by Aamir Bashir. The Inside Edge actor delivers a restrained performance, proving to be a good foil to Malhotra

72 Hoorain, given the subject, features a few gory and hard-hitting scenes. These blend with the plot. Moreover, the makers make it a point to avoid glorifying violence and bloodshed.



Watch it or skip it?

72 Hoorain conveys a bold message and serves as a reminder of how cinema is so much more than just a source of entertainment. This alone is reason enough for it to deserve a watch.

The Bottomline

72 Hoorain, right from the word go, was touted to be an unnerving tale about the impact of terrorism. And, the very fact that it delivers what was promised makes it a commendable effort despite its weaknesses.

(Raring: 3/5)











