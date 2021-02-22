Kate Hudson Addresses The Criticism Of Sia’s Decision To Cast Maddie Ziegler In 'Music'

Kate Hudson was seen in the film Music that released on January 14, 2021. Recently, she appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! on February 19 and spoke about the backlash she received for her new movie Music. She addressed the ongoing criticism of filmmaker Sia’s decision to cast Maddie Ziegler as a character with autism.

Kate Hudson's take on the backlash

According to People, when asked about the backlash, Kate told Jimmy that she thought when people would see the film, they would see the amount of love and sensitivity that was put into it. But, addressing the criticism was an important conversation to have, not just about the film, but about representation. She said, "For me when I hear that there's anybody that feels left out I feel terrible".

She said that it was an ongoing and an "important dialogue" to be had which was about neurotypical actors portraying neurodivergent characters. It was an important one to have with people, with experts and who knew how to engage in the conversation. She truly encouraged it. She thought that it was important to say that “we are listening.”

Music recently earned two Golden Globe Award nominations. One of them was for best motion picture and another for best actress for Kate Hudson. Speaking to Jimmy about the nomination, Kate said that she was very excited and wasn’t expecting it at all.

Sia's Music controversy

The film is directed by Sia. Actor Maddie Ziegler is Sia’s frequent collaborator. In an interview with the Australian talk show The Project last month, Sia said that she couldn't do the movie without Maddie. Maddie has appeared in Sia's countless music videos over the years. Sia also claimed that Maddie was concerned about portraying the role at first, but then she assured her that she would protect her from backlash in the movie about autism.

Soon after the nominations were announced, Sia apologized for a scene in the movie in which Maddie’s character was restrained in a way that could be dangerous to people with autism. Sia said that she would be editing the movie's content and adding a statement at the beginning of the film.

