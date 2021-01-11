Kate Hudson Hopes To Reconnect With Her Estranged Dad And Extended Family In 2021

Oscar-nominated Almost Famous actress Kate Hudson has plans to get closer to her extended family this 2021. Kate Hudson said she is hoping to reconnect with her father, musician, and actor Bill Hudson's kids during the latest episode of her Sibling Revelry podcast with brother Oliver. The siblings have also touched upon rekindling their relationship with their estranged father. Watch the recap of her podcast here:

Kate Hudson plans to reunite with her father's kids

Kate Hudson recently revealed in her Siblings Revelry podcast with her brother Oliver, that she has lately been thinking about 'Dad' when talking about New Year's resolutions. She said that they barely spend any time with their sisters and brothers. She furthermore added that they have four siblings they don't spend any time with. Hudson added on Sibling Revelry, that everybody is getting 'older' and she wants to make a good effort on the behalf of the family to reconnect and its best not to pretend that they're the 'best family'.

Kate Hudson's father was married to actress Goldie Hawn from 1976 to 1982. Goldie then dated Kurt Russell in 1983 who raised Kate and Oliver, and the couple has been together ever since. Goldie and Kurt also have one son, Wyatt together. Kate Hudson's family had gone through a series of volatile relationships, especially Kate and Oliver's relationship with their dad going sour, when on Fathers Day in 2015, Oliver had posted a picture of himself and Kate as children next to Bill, with the caption, "Happy abandonment day".

In 2016, Kate had mentioned on The Howard Stern Show that she had 'forgiven' Bill, fore leaving them. In 2018, Oliver had mentioned that he had sent 'text messages back and forth'. He also called 2015 Father's Day post, 'darkly comedic,' explaining that while the post did 'blew up', it helped their relationship get better.

Meanwhile, Bill Hudson shares two children with actress Cindy Williams; daughter Emily and son Zachary. In 2006, Bill welcomed daughter Lelania from another relationship. As for his 2021 resolutions, Oliver mentioned that 'nothing has changed', it's the same things he wrote when he was 17. Listen to Kate and Oliver's Sibling Revelry podcast here:

Promo Pic Credit: Kate Hudson, Oliver Hudson via Instagram

