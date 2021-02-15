Maddie Ziegler On Backlash For 'Music', Says It Was Made With A Good Intention

American dancer Maddie Ziegler's film Music recently released on February 11. The film is directed by singer and songwriter Sia. The film received a lot of backlash from the audience as they mentioned that it was offensive in its depiction of autism. Maddie Ziegler who played an autistic teenager was called an ableist. Take a look at what Sia and Maddie had to say in defence of their movie.

Maddie Ziegler on the audience's backlash on Music by Sia

18-year-old Maddie Ziegler is seen playing an autistic teenager in the film Music by Sia. The film also stars actors like Kate Hudson and Leslie Odom Jr. and marks Sia's directorial debut. The casting of Maddie, however, created a lot of chaos amongst the audience. The role garnered criticism from the audience who said that the makers should have cast an actor who actually has autism. While talking about the same, the dancer-turned-actor told Independent that she was actually staying out of this chaos because she is just 18 years old and already has a lot of pressure.

She mentioned that she understood why people wanted someone who was autistic to play the role. She added that it was probably because of the dance sequences that Sia wanted her to bring the dream world to life. She added that the film was made with a good intention and a good heart. While talking about the film she said that it was a huge responsibility and she thought she was capable of playing the character. She knew that after the film released people were either going to love it or hate it.

45-year-old Sia told Independent that she has worked with Maddie on a few music video projects before. She had cast her in Chandelier which garnered her huge popularity. Sia mentioned that people called it Ableism but she realised that it wasn't Ableism but Nepotism. That is because she cannot do any project without Maddie in it. She mentioned that she didn't want to and she wouldn't make art without Maddie in it.

