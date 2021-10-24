Actors Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar, who are looking forward to the release of the highly anticipated film, Sooravanshi, have begun promoting it on a large scale. Akshay, who is known to maintain a disciplined life, was recently seen dozed off before kick-starting the promotions. Katrina took to Instagram and shared a video where she explained how the director Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar are thrilled to promote the film.

In the video, Akshay can be seen sleeping on Rohit Shetty’s lap while Rohit sits out the window and stares. The two then notice the recording and comically instruct Katrina to turn off the camera. "Guys, this is the first day of the promotion of Sooryavanshi and I have never seen Rohit sir and Akshay so excited. They are full of energy, like haaaa (shouting), so excited. I mean just look at them", says Katrina Kaif.

“Katrina doesn’t record because we have a reputation for supporting it”, explains Akshay. Announcing the film's release on Instagram, Katrina shared, "18 months have passed since our entire entertainment industry including film & stage has been on a standstill due to the pandemic. It's been a long difficult wait for us but finally, patience prevailed and we are back! Now it's not about just our film but it's about our industry as a family and the relationship we share with our beloved audience! So let's come together for the magic of cinema!".

The film was earlier slated to hit the screens in March 2020, after the coronavirus pandemic struck India and the country was put under lockdown. The adventurous film promises to be a delight to the audience where they can expect high-octane action drama and wild stunts. While sharing the hilarious clip, the De Dana Dan actor wrote, "Just look at the excitement of the boys for our first-day promotions together #sooryavanshiintheatres #sundayvibes #sooryavanshi November 5th." For the film, Akshay and Katrina will be joined by Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn, who have special appearances in the movie and who have featured in previous films of Rohit Shetty's cop universe, on several occasions.

IMAGE: Instagram/KatrinaKaif