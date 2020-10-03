Akshay Kumar Concedes Bollywood Drug Reality; Breaks Silence On Sushant & Defends Industry

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar broke his silence over the widespread unrest about and within the film industry in a video message addressed to fans of Bollywood. He has, with folded hands, requested fans to give them a chance to rectify grave issues like drugs and narcotics that have come to the fore after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate demise in June this year. In the address, Akshay Kumar also requested the media for sensitivity towards artists as he claimed that negative news has the power to destroy their hard-earned reputation and careers.

Here's what he said:

"Today, with a heavy heart I'm talking to you. I've been wanting to talk to you for a few days now but I didn't know what to say as there's so much negativity all around us. We're called stars.. but you have made Bollywood with your love. We're not only about the industry. We've also made India's culture and values known to every corner of the world through our films. Every time the public sentiment was brought up, our cinema has tried to showcase every sentiment. Now that there are feelings of anger, we will take that as our command.

After SSR's death, many such issues have come to the fore that have pained us as much as it has to you. These matters have forced us to introspect into our lives.. to look into many aspects of the film industry that need attention now. Like narcotics and drugs. I cannot cross my heart and lie to you and say that it doesn't exist. It exists just like in every other industry and profession. But that does not mean that every person in the industry is involved in it.

Drugs are a legal matter and the investigation by premier agencies will surely bring justice. I know that the film fraternity will co-operate with the law and support them completely. But I request you to not look at the entire film industry like an evil and dishonourable place. Please don't do that.

I have personally believed in the power of the media. If our media does not raise its voice at the right time, many people do not get justice. I request the media to continue its endeavours, but with a little sensitivity, because one negative news can potentially destroy the reputation of artists who have worked hard for years to earn it."

Have a look:

Read | Akshay Kumar wraps up the shooting for 'Bell Bottom', says 'it’s time to head back'

Read | Akshay Kumar shares new poster of 'Bell Bottom', fans call it 'blockbuster in waiting'

Akshay Kumar is the first A-lister personality from Bollywood, after Kangana, to have spoken about the Sushant Singh Rajput case. His appeal to fans comes after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) cracked a deep-rooted drug nexus in Bollywood as well as the television industry. In their investigation of the drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's mysterious death, NCB brought forth names of big stars and questioned A-listers like Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh as they uncovered evidence of their involvement in drug consumption, supply or procurement.

Sushant case update

The premier investigation agencies, CBI, NCB and ED, are expected to begin the second leg of their investigation of the late actor's death this week. CBI is likely to proceed further with the AIIMS forensics report as corroborative 'opinion' and not 'conclusive findings'. It has also been informed that the CBI director will decide on the addition of charges under Section 302 (murder) in Sushant Singh Rajput's case.

Read | Akshay Kumar releases 'Bell Bottom' first poster, film to be released on April 2 next year

Read | Akshay Kumar shares pic with Twinkle, Aarav & 'Bell Bottom' crew, wraps Glasgow schedule

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.