Vicky Kaushal Hugs Katrina Kaif At 'Sardar Udham' Screening, Fans Pour In Love; Watch

Actor Vicky Kaushal has been receiving great reviews for his portrayal of Sardar Uddham Singh in his latest film 'Sardar Udham' which released on October 16.

Actor Vicky Kaushal has been receiving terrific reviews for his portrayal of Sardar Uddham Singh in the latest release Sardar Udham. The film premiered on October 16 on Amazon Prime Video. In the film, the actor can be seen playing the role of revolutionary freedom fighter, Udham Singh, known for the assassination of Michel O'Dwyer as revenge for the 1919's Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

A day before its release, Sardar Udham's official premiere took place. Several Bollywood stars, including Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, and Malavika Mohanan, joined Vicky Kaushal for the premiere. Amid rumours of Vicky ad Katrina dating each other, a new video of the two hugging at the film’s screening has surfaced on social media. Fan pages have picked up the clip and seem to be ardently praying that ‘Vicktrina’ becomes a thing.

Watch: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif hugging each other at 'Udham Singh' screening

The video showed another rumoured couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra who seem to be congratulating the team. On the other hand, Vicky is seen giving Katrina a hug. Fans commented on the video, saying that they hoped that they would confirm the relationship, something both the actors have chosen not to do. Soon after the video went viral, die-heart fans of the two stars could not control their excitement of seeing them together. One of the users wrote, “ This video made my day yayy[sic].” Another user also shared her happiness and wrote, “Ommmmmgg this is my real happiness[sic].” A third user also commented below the video and wrote, “Just see this again n again[sic].” Another user spotted Kiara and Sidharth and wrote, “Sid and Kiara in the same frame too, loving them[sic].”

Katrina had showered her praise on Sardar Udham on her now-deleted Instagram story. Soon after the film's release, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram handle and lauded Shoojit Sircar and Vicky Kaushal for the film. She wrote, "Shoojit Sircar, what a vision, such a gripping beautiful film, pure unadulterated storytelling". Adding to it, she stated, "Vicky Kaushal is just pure talent, raw, honest heartbreaking[sic].” The film is helmed by award-winning director Shoojit Sircar and bankrolled by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

