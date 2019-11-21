Katrina Kaif: The 'Bharat' Actor All Set To Propel A New Change In The Film Industry

Katrina Kaif, who has Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi in her kitty, is reportedly busy searching her next script. According to media reports, the actor has spread the word across her industry friends that she is keen on working on a high-octane action-drama. She also feels female-driven action movies can propel a positive change in the film industry.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif's Tips On How She Keeps Herself Fit And Healthy

Katrina wants to do an action-movie next

Recently, Katrina Kaif was announced as the 'Woman Of The Month' by a leading magazine. In the interview published in the magazine, the actor expressed her love for action movies. She is highly influenced by Hollywood movies like Tully and A Private War and wishes to feature in similar movies. Reportedly, the actor has informed all her industry friends that she is interested in either a sports drama or an action movie, where she can perform high-octane action sequences. Katrina further revealed that action movies headlined by women can bring a positive change in the film industry. According to Katrina, the first person who comes up with a large-scale action drama featuring two or three women in the lead will be the instigator of a revolution.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif On Shooting Her First TVC For Her Brand 'Kay Beauty'

Also Read | Katrina Kaif: When The Actor Amped Up The Fashion Quotient In Traditional Sarees

Katrina Kaif's upcoming movies

On the professional front, the actor is busy shooting for Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. The movie, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead, narrates the tale of an anti-terrorist squad officer. The forthcoming movie is slated to be released in 2020.

Meanwhile, the actor is planning to start work on her maiden production. Reportedly, the actor is planning to collaborate with new talents for her maiden production. She also plans to produce some content around sports in the near future.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif Impressed By The Trailer Of Good Newwz, Calls It 'outstanding'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.