Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday And Celebrities Who Looked Super Stylish This Weekend

Bollywood actors are looked up to for their dressing and sense of fashion. Some of the major Bollywood celebrities often serve us with their best looks. And they keep giving us more and more. Let’s look at the fashion recap of the weekend where celebrities donned several outfits and style up with all their charisma.

Katrina kaif

Katrina carries pink with panache in this one. In this look, Katrina donned a light pink saree with dotted design. Katrina is among the few actors who would wear a saree and look effortlessly elegant. She also wore slick beautiful earrings with three pearls.

Ananya Panday

Thank you #StarScreen2019 for “Fresh Face of the Year” 🤩 my first film award and it’s truly so so so special ❤️ wouldn’t be here without @karanjohar @punitdmalhotra, my most special team, and all of YOU who love and support me 🙏🏻THANK YOU 😇 #blesssed #grateful #TooooExcited pic.twitter.com/5dUvf3rpuZ — Ananya Panday (@ananyapandayy) December 9, 2019

This is from the Star Screen 2019 award ceremony. Ananya is presented with Fresh Face of the Year, which is her first film award. Not long in the game, the actor has already received her first. Ananya is rocking a black gown with red lipstick. Her hair-tied look goes well with her clothes.

Deepika Padukone

In this look, Deepika wore a black dress which complemented her overall look. She also recently cut her hair short. The short hair look with big earrings looked clean and elegant.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan also won the Star Screen Award for Best Debut Actor Female. The young actor has accomplished a great deal in a short time. Sara wore a black designer dress with silver polka dots on them and has a playful expression which fans loved.

