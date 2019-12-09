Sara Ali Khan Is All Praises For Ranveer Singh And Rohit Shetty, Here's Why

Sara Ali Khan is one of the youngest divas in Bollywood who has garnered a huge fan base in the industry after her back-to-back films. The actor made her long-awaited debut in Bollywood with the drama Kedarnath which came out last year. After the success of the film, Sara Ali Khan went on to feature in the action-drama Simmba, a Rohit Shetty film that also featured Ranveer Singh in the lead role. Simmba was also a big success and released in the same year as Kedarnath.

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan Schools Ranveer After He Forgets Steps Of 'Aankh Marey', Video Goes Viral

Sara Ali Khan is all praises for Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty

At the recently held Star Screen Awards function, Sara Ali Khan was nominated for her performance in Simmba. The actor won the award and took to her Instagram handle to give special thanks to Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh for giving her an opportunity to play a feisty character in the film. Sara was all praises for Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh and stated that it was her first award for the film Simmba.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan And Other B-town Celebs Dazzle At An Award Show

Sara Ali Khan wins Best Debut Award for Kedarnath

The diva thanked the two for believing in her and giving her a chance to be in the film. Sara Ali Khan expressed that she is grateful for all the encouragement, mentoring, and support that she received while working on the film. Sara also revealed that Rohit Shetty offered her the film without even looking at her performance in Kedarnath. She also considered herself fortunate to be given the opportunity and to experience the dedication and focus the two work with first hand. She concluded saying that she dedicates the award to the entire cast and crew of Simmba. Apart from this, Sara Ali Khan also took home the Best Debut Award for the film Kedarnath.

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan: A Glimpse Of The Latest Vacation Pictures Of The Simmba Actor

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan: Beachwear Cues To Take From The Simmba Actor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.