Katrina Kaif & Ranbir Kapoor Starrer 'Jagga Jasoos' Unmissable BTS Videos

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Jagga Jasoos was considered amongst the most highly anticipated films of 2017, as it marked the return of two dynamic duo's back on the silver screen. Not only was it Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor, who were alleged to be dating each other for few years, come back in a film but it was also the second time Anurag Basu and Ranbir collaborated after their blockbuster hit Barfi. Also, Ranbir Kapoor turned producer with Jagga Jasoos which was co-produced by Disney.

The Katrina Kaif starrer got mixed reviews at the box-office, and it did not manage to create any magic like previous Ranbir-Kat movies. Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor have featured in two more films together like Raajneeti and Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani. Talking about Jagga Jasoos it is a musical adventure drama full of special effects. The film takes you joy-ride full of twists and turns, wherein a son tries to find his lost father.

Even though Jagga Jasoos could not live up to its songs like Ullu Ka Patha, Galti Se Mistake were chartbuster hits. We recently stumbled upon some unseen BTS from Jagga Jasoos, which are a must-watch. Take a look.

BTS Videos from Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos

This is a hysterically funny video from the sets of JJ, as both the lead actors of the film are trying to give Anurag Basu a new haircut. The way Anurag is freaking out in this BTS video is truly hilarious.

In this BTS video, we can spot Kat-Ranbir riding on motorcycles. They both are in a crowded market, and following them is the cameraman on a different bike.

[Closeup Video] Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina kaif on sets of Jagga Jasoos in Morocco. ( Cr - @KatKaifDaily ) pic.twitter.com/rC094JXUsO — Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@RanbirKUniverse) June 7, 2016

In this BTS, we can see Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif dancing on the tunes of Ullu Ka Patha. One can also hear the choreographers giving them cues for their steps.

[Video] BTS of Ullu Ka Patha with Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif. #JaggaJasoos pic.twitter.com/MbxDgTLaLw — Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@RanbirKUniverse) June 4, 2017

Similarly to the above BTS video, in this one can spot a huge gathering of people around the actors, who are watching them perform live. The video starts with Ranbir memorising his steps, and they as the shot starts he does his steps perfectly. Katrina Kaif on the other looks more relaxed.

