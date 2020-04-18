Anushka Sharma To Katrina Kaif: 5 Bollywood Divas Who Rocked White Sneakers Look

Every new week there comes a new trend started by Bollywood celebs. At times, these Celebrity inspired fashion trend is short-lived, but there are also times when a trend becomes a rage, and every other person is following it. But, the classic white sneakers trend has never gone out fashion, ever since it was discovered.

In fact, the white sneakers trend has evolved over the year much more, and our Bollywood divas have gone ahead and shown how one can rock any look with white sneakers. Be it, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif or other B-town leading ladies, all have managed to rock the sneakers with their amazing outfits. Have a look here-

Anushka Sharma

Source: Anushka Sharma 1588 Instagram

Anushka Sharma is someone whose style is effortless yet chic. In this picture, Anushka Sharma looks absolutely gorgeous as she donned an oversized trench coat and black bottoms with a pair of white sneakers. Anushka Sharma looks very comfortable and stylish in this overall look. This celebrity inspired fashion is perfect for the winter season, which you can wear to work as well.

Katrina Kaif

Source:@katrina_kaif_lover Instagram

During the promotions of Jagga Jaasos, Katrina Kaif wore a pretty printed strappy dress. For footwear, Katrina Kaif opted for white sneakers which look really cool with her easy breezy summer dress. This look of Katrina Kaif is a definte-try during summers.

Sonakshi Sinha

Source: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Known for her unique taste in fashion, Sonakshi Sinha wore loose tracks with a neon green crop for one of her airport looks style file. The Dabangg actor paired her attire white with sneakers. This Sonakshi's celebrity inspired fashion is a must-try, as it very easy to re-create this look

Karisma Kapoor

Styling Karisma Kapoor is nothing short of a dream for any designer. The way she carries herself is simply amazing. In this pic, the stylish actor looks very classic in a black dress with formal grey English blazer on top. She chose to ditch heels for his look. Surprisingly, the semi-formal attire compliments beautifully with the white sneakers.

Jahnvi Kapoor

Source: Jahnvi Kapoor Instagram

Jahnvi Kapoor looks uber-cool in this tangerine bodycon dress. She wore a funky pair of white sneakers for footwear which not only makes her entire looks very quirky but comfy as well. This celebrity inspired fashion trend is a real steal.