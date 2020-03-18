The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Neetu Kapoor Simply Adores Ranbir & Alia's Relationship, Here's Proof

Bollywood News

Neetu Kapoor veteran actor and mother celebrated actor Ranbir Kapoor seems to have given her blessings to Alia and his relationship & these pics are proof.

Written By Aishwarya Rai | Mumbai | Updated On:
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor is a celebrated actor, and the much-loved bahu of 'Kapoor Khandan'. Mother of Superstar Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu is often in the limelight for sharing good camaraderie with Ranbir's alleged love interest, Alia Bhatt. Both Alia and Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen opposite each other Dharma Production's next Brahmastra releasing in winters of 2020. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on

Source: Neetu Kapoor Instagram 

Read: Alia Bhatt's Best Moments From Her Blockbuster Film 'Udta Punjab', Take A Look

Alleged couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir are often spotted enjoying each other's company, be it family gatherings or vacations. Neetu Kapoor's bond with Ranbir Kapoor's rumoured girlfriend, actor Alia Bhatt has also been the talk of the town. So much so that the Do Dooni Chaar actor doesn't shy away from showering her love for Alia Bhatt on social media. In fact, Neetu Kapoor's Instagram is filled with her pictures with Alia Bhatt and other family members, take a look. 

Times when Neetu Kapoor shared pictures with Alia on her social media 

Ranbir ringed his birthday with lady love and mother Neetu Kapoor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on

Source: Neetu Kapoor Instagram 

Ranbir Kapoor in 2018, celebrated his 38th birthday amidst close family and friends. Neetu Kapoor shared a sweet picture with Alia Bhatt and her mother Soni Razdan on this special occasion. 

Read: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal And Other B-Town Celebs Who Featured In Hit Music Videos

When Alia made an entry with Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor at Armaan Jain's wedding

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Filmybyte (@filmy_byte) on

Source: Filmbyte Instagram 

Armaan Jain's star-studded wedding was the talk of the town. Papprzai were happy to click photos of Neetu, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia in one frame. The three came together at the wedding function and looked happy while posing for her shutterbugs. 

Read: Priyanka Chopra To Alia Bhatt; Bollywood Divas Who Rocked The Trench Coat Look Like A Boss

The New Year Bash 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia fan page 💜💙 PRINCESS💝 (@aliabhhattt) on

Source: Alia fan page Instagram 

Ranbir Kapoor along with mother and sister Riddhima Kapoor celebrated the New Year's eve together with Alia. This picture truly reflects how happy Ranbir's family is with Alia's presence in his life. 

Read:Ruffle: List Of Things To Keep In Mind While Styling A Ruffle Saree

The entire Kapoor family in one frame

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on

Source: Neetu Kapoor Instagram 

Neetu Kapoor shared this endearing family on social media. All members of the Kapoor family were captured in one frame, as they flashed a big smile. This Neetu Kapoor's Instagram picture went viral in no time.

Read: Ranbir Kapoor Talks About His Most Physically Challenging Role Ever

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Ranjan Gogoi
EX-CJI GOGOI TO TAKE OATH
Coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS LIVE:CASES RISE TO 150
DHFL
SUBHASH CHANDRA, WADHAWANS SKIP ED
CBSE
CBSE BOARD EXAMS POSTPONED
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
FORMER MP CM PLAYS CRICKET
Donald Trump
US CLOSES BORDERS WITH CANADA