Neetu Kapoor Simply Adores Ranbir & Alia's Relationship, Here's Proof

Neetu Kapoor is a celebrated actor, and the much-loved bahu of 'Kapoor Khandan'. Mother of Superstar Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu is often in the limelight for sharing good camaraderie with Ranbir's alleged love interest, Alia Bhatt. Both Alia and Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen opposite each other Dharma Production's next Brahmastra releasing in winters of 2020.

Source: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Alleged couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir are often spotted enjoying each other's company, be it family gatherings or vacations. Neetu Kapoor's bond with Ranbir Kapoor's rumoured girlfriend, actor Alia Bhatt has also been the talk of the town. So much so that the Do Dooni Chaar actor doesn't shy away from showering her love for Alia Bhatt on social media. In fact, Neetu Kapoor's Instagram is filled with her pictures with Alia Bhatt and other family members, take a look.

Times when Neetu Kapoor shared pictures with Alia on her social media

Ranbir ringed his birthday with lady love and mother Neetu Kapoor

Source: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor in 2018, celebrated his 38th birthday amidst close family and friends. Neetu Kapoor shared a sweet picture with Alia Bhatt and her mother Soni Razdan on this special occasion.

When Alia made an entry with Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor at Armaan Jain's wedding

Source: Filmbyte Instagram

Armaan Jain's star-studded wedding was the talk of the town. Papprzai were happy to click photos of Neetu, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia in one frame. The three came together at the wedding function and looked happy while posing for her shutterbugs.

The New Year Bash

Source: Alia fan page Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor along with mother and sister Riddhima Kapoor celebrated the New Year's eve together with Alia. This picture truly reflects how happy Ranbir's family is with Alia's presence in his life.

The entire Kapoor family in one frame

Source: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Neetu Kapoor shared this endearing family on social media. All members of the Kapoor family were captured in one frame, as they flashed a big smile. This Neetu Kapoor's Instagram picture went viral in no time.

