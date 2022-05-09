Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Are All Things Cute In Their Latest Pics From NYC; See Post

Fans' beloved couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal never fail to give away major couple goals with their adorable pictures. The two are seemingly in New York City at the moment and enjoying some special moments together. They recently shared some glimpses of their weekend brunch in NYC and surely won hearts.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal always take the internet by storm with their pictures featuring their adorable bond. Katrina Kaif recently shared some happy photos from one of her favourite weekend brunch spots in New York. In the first photo, the actor could be seen smiling in a green shirt. The next picture saw her sharing smiles with her actor husband, Vicky Kaushal. She also shared a glimpse of their weekend brunch, which had some pancakes with strawberries, cream and chocolate. In the caption, she wrote, "The Home of EVERYTHINGGGGGG , my favourite place ever Bubby’s." Anushka Sharma sent the couple her love via the comment section, while Mini Mathur wrote, "Oooooh kat has reached her happy place - bubbys."

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in NYC

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal shared a photo with Katrina from the streets of NYC. In the picture, Katrina could be seen donning a brown fur jacket over a green shirt. She paired them with blue jeans and also held a black cap in her hand. Vicky Kaushal looked his dapper best as he wore a denim jacket on a white t-shirt. Sharing the photo, the Sardar Udham star wrote, "Sugar rush." The couple's fans could not stop gushing over them as one wrote, "Best couple in the world."

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are seemingly on a romantic getaway. Last week, Katrina Kaif took Instagram by storm by dropping a beautiful picture with Vicky Kaushal. In the photo, the two could be seen hugging each other in a swimming pool. Katrina was stunned in a white swimsuit as Vicky Kaushal wrapped his arms around her. The caption of the post read, "Me and mine." Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, and many other celebs reacted to the couple's photo.

After dating for a few years, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. The couple announced their wedding via some beautiful pictures from their nuptials.

Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif