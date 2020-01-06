Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Papped Together On A Dinner Date, Pics Fuel Dating Rumours

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal seem to be the new love-birds in B-town! The rumors of their alleged affair first started when they were papped leaving a Diwali party together and now pictures of their latest rendezvous have surfaced on the internet. In a series of pictures, Katrina and Vicky Kaushal can be seen arriving in separate vehicles, donning casual clothes. Reportedly, the duo gathered at their friend, Aarti Shetty's residence in Juhu, Mumbai. The updates posted by a famous B-town pap has sent fans and netizens into a frenzy, many speculating that something is definitely brewing between the two.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal arrive:

How did it all start?

For those unaware, it all started when ace-filmmaker Karan Johar mentioned to Kaushal on Koffee With Karan that Katrina Kaif had said that she would love to work work with him. Mildly surprised after listening to it, the latter pretended to faint. At that time, Vicky was dating Television star Harleen Sethi and had also gone on record to speak about it. However, days after the episode aired, Sethi and Kaushal called it quits, and the latter soon started appearing on occasions with Katrina Kaif.

Duo rumoured to have spent New Years Together

After leaving a Diwali party together, reports claimed that the two decided to spend New Years together in an undisclosed location. However, since pictures or videos did not make its way to social media, the claim loses credibility. The two although have been spotted on various occasions together, spending quality time with each other, family and friends.

Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar. Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, has a plethora of projects and will next be seen in Sardar Udham Singh and Ashwatthama, that will be helmed by Aditya Dhar. His last stint, Uri created a rage at the box office and became one of the highest grosser of the year.

