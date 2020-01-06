Who Are Katrina Kaif's 'Best Friends Forever' In Bollywood?

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is known for her commercially successful flicks including Namastey London, Ek Tha Tiger, Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani, and Welcome to name a few. She has lots of friends in the industry as evident on her social media. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor is quite active on Instagram and regularly engages with her fans there. Besides staying in great terms with her co-stars, she shares a deep bond with some of them. Here are Katrina Kaif's best friends in Bollywood:

1. Salman Khan

The duo has starred in several movies together including Bharat, Tiger Zinda Hai, Ek Tha Tiger, Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya, among others. Kaif rejoices a cordial relationship with Salman Khan. According to a report in a leading daily, she also called the Dabangg star her ‘true friend’. She talked about her friendship with him which has lasted longer than 16 years.

2. Alia Bhatt

Katrina Kaif and the Gully Boy actor share a beautiful bond. They have done interviews together and also work out at the gym. In an Instagram video, the Singh is Kinng actor turned gym trainer for Alia Bhatt. The Student of the Year could be seen obeying to Katrina.

According to a report by a leading daily, Kaif revealed her equation with Alia. She told how much she enjoyed and felt comfortable when they were together. On the other hand, Bhatt showers her with emojis on her social media pictures.

3. Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra worked with Katrina Kaif in Baar Baar Dekho. The duo created magic with their screen presence in this romantic movie.

During the promotions of their movie, Karan Johar asked Sidharth to state one word for the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor. To this, he revealed by calling her his ‘crush’. They have also shared cutesy pictures on social media showcasing their friendship.

