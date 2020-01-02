Katrina Kaif Is A Sight To Behold In These Bralette Outfits, See Pictures

Katrina Kaif recently made the headlines when she launched her own makeup brand, Kay By Katrina. The star is often admired for her quirky fashion sense and her choice of outfits for events and more. Here are a few times the actor ruled the hearts of her fans with her choice of bralette outfits.

Times Katrina Kaif impressed her fans with her bralette outfits

1. For a shoot, the star went for a golden metallic bralette layered with a shirt dress. The shirt dress had a double design, one side being a metallic gold colour and the other being a tie-dyed pink and blue colour. Going for an open-hair look, the actor accessorised the outfit with a layered golden choker.

2. For an award function, she opted for a lacy black bralette topped with a blazer and pants. Both the pieces had a similar design with silver metallic sequins on a black background. Leaving her hair open, the actor went for a nude-makeup look for this one.

3. For one of her brand shoots, Kaif was seen wearing a beige coloured bralette top and a pair of blue shorts. The top had a sleeveless look with a knot-like fit above the stomach. Leaving her hair open, she topped the look with a pair of brown glares.

4. For another one of her brand shoots, the star wore an all-black outfit. Wearing a black bralette with a single fit, she complimented the look with a pair of black shorts. Going for a minimal makeup look, she chose to let her hair be messy for this one.

5. For an award function photoshoot, Katrina went for a white bralette with a pair of straight white pants. The top had a deep v-neck fit with single straps. Going for an open hair look, the star chose a no-makeup look for this one.

Katrina Kaif was last seen ruling the theatres earlier in 2019 starring opposite Salman Khan in Bharat. The star is currently gearing up for her 2020 releases and has quite a few projects in the pipeline for her fans. Kaif will be seen in Sooryavanshi, Bang Bang Reloaded and will also reportedly be a part of the Tiger Zinda Hai sequel.

