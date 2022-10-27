Katrina Kaif Calls Hubby Vicky Kaushal A 'good Singer'; Reveals His Most Endearing Habit

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal surprised their fans as they tied the knot last year in December after dating for a few years. Since then, the couple has often opened up about their relationship and married life. Recently, Katrina Kaif revealed one of her husband's most endearing habits and added that he is a "good singer."

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Katrina Kaif was asked to reveal one habit of her actor-husband Vicky Kaushal that she finds the most endearing. The Sooryavanshi actor did not take much time and quickly revealed Kaushal's "joy for dancing and singing" is his most endearing habit. She added her husband is a good singer and often sings to her when she cannot sleep.

Katrina Kaif said, "Endearing is, I think, his joy for dancing and singing. Like the honest and pure joy and with just music in general. The joy he has when he dances is just one of the most beautiful things to see, and the joy he has for singing, and he is a good singer." "And many many times when I can’t sleep, I always ask him 'can you please sing me a song," she added.

Vicky Kaushal often expresses his love for music via her social media. The actor regularly shares glimpses of his jam sessions in his car and mostly grooves to Punjabi tracks. During the interview, Katrina kaif was asked about Vicky Kaushal's most annoying habit. For which she revealed that the Sardar Udham star could sometimes be stubborn.

Katrina Kaif reveals her special wake-up call for Vicky Kaushal

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina Kaif recently shared a hilarious video in which she could be seen waking up her husband with one of the dialogues from her forthcoming film, which said, "Main bhoot hoon." Kaushal was seemingly stunned by the wake-up call as he smiled and hid his face with a blanket. Sharing the clip, Katrina wrote, "Biwi ka loving wake up call."

Kaushal further reacted to the clip and wrote, "Don't try this at Home biwiyon."

Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif