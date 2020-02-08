Union Budget
Katrina Kaif's Casual Outfits To Take Cues From To Curate Your Everyday Looks

Bollywood News

Katrina Kaif has is known for her sense of style. The gorgeous actor of Bollywood effortlessly continues to give us some major fashion goals. Read on

Written By Aditya Vyas | Mumbai | Updated On:
katrina kaif

Katrina Kaif has always made waves in the fashion industry for her incredible sense of style. The gorgeous actor continues to give fans some major fashion goals. Katrina Kaif always manages to step out in outfits that she can carry just so effortlessly. Whether be it casual outings or dinner dates; Katrina knows how to pull it off and fans laud her for the same. Let's take a look at Katrina kaif's casual outfits that one can take cues from. 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Katrina Kaif continues to give her fans some major style goals. Her outfit game has always been on point and this pic only goes on to prove the same. Check it out below. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

 In this photoshoot, Katrina is casually rocking a black dress. The matte style dress suits her very well and as you can see, Kaif is sporting this with minimum effort. See more photos below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

 In this look, Katrina is wearing a solid yellow coloured dress. The actor is rocking colour coordinated earrings. Check out some more photos of Katrina Kaif in casual outfits.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

 In this look, you can see that Kaif is rocking a denim styled, layered clothing. Katrina Kaif shows us what never goes out of style. Check out some more pictures

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Image Credits: Katrina Kaif's Instagram

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
