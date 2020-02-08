Five Unconventional Roles Of Priyanka Chopra That We Cannot See Anyone Else Doing

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most celebrated superstar globally. She is an actor who dons many hats - of a model, a singer, and an activist. Priyanka Chopra has been a part of many critically acclaimed and super-hit movies in Bollywood. She has been portrayed in many unconventional roles that she presented perfectly and we cannot imagine anyone else in those roles. Here is a list of some of those unforgettable screen characters aced by Pee Cee

Five of Priyanka Chopra's unconventional roles that we cannot see anyone else doing

Jhhilmil from Barfi

Priyanka Chopra received a number of awards for her superb performance in the movie Barfi. She perfectly aced the character of an girl with autism. Chopra got into the skin of the character so well that it is hard to imagine anyone else in that role.

Meghna from Fashion

Priyanka Chopra portrayed the popular role of Meghna Mathur in the movie Fashion. It was one of her most lauded roles. The movie depicted the dark reality of the fashion world. Priyanka Chopra’s role in the movie showcases the reality of being an aspiring model and the trials and tribulations for the same.

Mary Kom

Mary Kom is a must mention movie role played by Priyanka Chopra, which was one of the most celebrated movies of her career. Peecee went through a vigorous physical transformation for the role of an international boxer. People believe that there would not be any actor who would be able to portray this role like Priyanka Chopra. Mary Kom was also announced as the tax-free movie by the Government of India.

Susanna from 7 Khoon Maaf

Priyanka Chopra played the role of Susanna in the movie which was critically acclaimed only because of Priyanka’s performance. The film was internationally recognized due to Priyanka's portrayal of a female Fatale who goes on a killing spree, killing all 6 of her husbands due to various reasons. She played the character of Susanna perfectly. She also won the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Awards under a memorable performance category.

Kashibai from Bajirao Mastani

Priyanka was hailed for her performance of Kashibai in Bajirao Mastani. Priyanka Chopra received the best actor in a supporting role for this movie. The way she has managed to stand out in the movie, despite being a supporting actor is commendable.

