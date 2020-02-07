Union Budget
Bhumi Pednekar Looks Beguiling In These Ethereal Ethnic Outfits; See Pics

Bollywood News

Bhumi Pednekar is a bonafide fashionista, along with being an ace actor. The actress has nailed traditional outfits and fans can definitely take cues from her.

Written By Sushmit Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar has proven her merit with films like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bala, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Sonchiriya, and many more. Along with being a terrific actor, Bhumi has also managed to bag the tag of a fashionista. She may have portrayed a few de-glam roles on the big screen, but in real life, Bhumi has been seen in many glamorous avatars. The actor sets fashion trends with everything she wears. Here, we take a look at how well Bhumi has aced ethnic looks. 

Bhumi Pednekar slays the ethnic wear

Saree

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Bhumi Pednekar has her style game on point in these ethereal sarees. She carried the orange, white and black sarees with sheer grace and elegance. She looks drop-dead gorgeous in those plunging neckline blouses. She kept the makeup very minimal for all three attires but kept her hair tied for the orange one.

Lehanga

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

The Lust Stories actor looked gorgeous in these elegant and stylish lehengas. Bhumi looks like a diva in these traditional outfits and fans can't help but adore her beauty. On the work front, she is currently shooting for Akshay Kumar's horror flick Durgavati.

