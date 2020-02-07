Bhumi Pednekar Looks Beguiling In These Ethereal Ethnic Outfits; See Pics

Bhumi Pednekar has proven her merit with films like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bala, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Sonchiriya, and many more. Along with being a terrific actor, Bhumi has also managed to bag the tag of a fashionista. She may have portrayed a few de-glam roles on the big screen, but in real life, Bhumi has been seen in many glamorous avatars. The actor sets fashion trends with everything she wears. Here, we take a look at how well Bhumi has aced ethnic looks.

Bhumi Pednekar slays the ethnic wear

Saree

Bhumi Pednekar has her style game on point in these ethereal sarees. She carried the orange, white and black sarees with sheer grace and elegance. She looks drop-dead gorgeous in those plunging neckline blouses. She kept the makeup very minimal for all three attires but kept her hair tied for the orange one.

Lehanga

The Lust Stories actor looked gorgeous in these elegant and stylish lehengas. Bhumi looks like a diva in these traditional outfits and fans can't help but adore her beauty. On the work front, she is currently shooting for Akshay Kumar's horror flick Durgavati.

