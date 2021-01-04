Katrina Kaif Deletes Picture After Fans Spot Vicky Kaushal On Her Instagram Story

They are tight-lipped and looks like are not planning to make it official yet but a picture from Katrina Kaif on Instagram further fueled the speculations that she is dating Vicky Kaushal. While the rumours were already going strong that the two rang in their New Years' at Alibaug together, Katrina's picture on Instagram left many curious.

Katrina shared a post on her story where her sister Isabelle is playing Sequence but Bharat actor immediately deleted the post after fans spotted Vicky Kaushal's reflection in the background window.

Fans also added two and two together to conclude that the rumoured couple were indeed holidaying together as Katrina and Isabelle posed with Vicky Kaushal's chef.

Did Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif ring in New Year at Alibaug? Fans react on special sibling posts

Vicky and Katrina on the professional front

Katrina was last seen in film Bharat, that was a Rs. 200 crore success at the Box Office. She is set to feature in Sooryavanshi that is likely to be one of the first major films to hit the theatres when the COVID-19 situation improves further.

She has also signed Phone Booth opposite Ishaan Khatter and Siddhanth Chaturvedi.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal is also set to star in the biopic of Sam Manekshaw, who was the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also stars Manoj Bajpayee. He will also reunite with his Uri director Aditya Dhar for The Immortal Ashwatthama and will also be a part of the historic drama film Takht. Kaushal will be saying the role of Aurangzeb and Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the character of Dara Shikoh.

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal snapped by paparazzi at party; fans excited about 'VicKat'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.