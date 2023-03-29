Katrina Kaif Did The Sweetest Thing For Brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal

Sunny Kaushal, in a recent interview, opened up about the close bond he shares with sister-in-law Katrina Kaif. He even revealed a sweet gesture made by the latter, long before brother Vicky Kaushal married her, which cemented their relationship. He also shared more details on the endearing camaraderie the two share.

Katrina's sweet gesture

Sunny candidly recalled his birthday from 2 years ago in which Katrina played a significant role. He shares how Katrina surprised him with a birthday cake. What was special about this cake, was that it was in the shape of his favourite sneakers. Sunny revealed that the entire gesture though simple, holds a special place in his heart because he was not expecting it.

Sunny and Katrina's bond

The gesture on Katrina's part was from before her marriage to Sunny's brother Vicky Kaushal. Reflecting on his equation with his now sister-in-law Katrina, he shares how their relationship has only gotten stronger. He says they are "really good friends". Sunny further relays how when the entire family is sitting together, he and sister-in-law Katrina are sometimes so engrossed in their conversation with one another that others have to wait for them to finish conversing before they can get a word in. Katrina Kaif married Sunny Kaushal's brother, Vicky Kaushal, in an intimate but extravagant ceremony in Rajasthan in December of 2021.

Kaushal's last release was Yami Gautam starrer Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, a heist thriller which recently premiered on a popular OTT platform. The film centres around a couple attempting to execute a heist on a plane which gets hijacked. He was also previously seen in Mili, opposite Janhvi Kapoor. Kaushal's next big release is Vinil Mathhew's directorial, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dilruba. Written by Kanika Dhillon, it is a sequel to the 2021 film Haseen Dilruba which starred Taapsee Pannu along with Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane.