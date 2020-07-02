Katrina Kaif Expresses 'love' For Healthcare Workers; Calls Them ‘magic Workers Of 2020'

The Coronavirus pandemic has crushed the healthcare industries and has forced the doctors to work till exhaustion. Recently, on the occasion of the Doctors Day, Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif shared a heartwarming video on her Instagram handle, which features doctors working tirelessly to treat the patients, who have contracted the virus. Take a look at the video shared:

Expressing her respect and gratitude towards the doctors and physicians, Katrina Kaif called them ‘magic workers of 2020’ and thanked them for their contribution. The actor also wished them a ‘Happy Doctors Day’. Just like many other Bollywood celebrities, actor Katrina Kaif, too, has been doing every bit in her capacity to support the government officials to fight the pandemic.

Recently, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram handle to pledge her support to the daily wage earners of Maharashtra and also announced her new collaboration. Katrina, through her brand Kay Beauty, has partnered with De'Haat Foundation to aid the workers hit by the nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Taking to her Instagram handle to speak about the same, Katrina Kaif revealed that it has been a difficult month but it was amazing to see the efforts people are making to overcome this pandemic.

Katrina's thoughts on anxiety, restlessness amid lockdown

In a recent interview with a leading news publication, Katrina Kaif spoke about how people have different ways to deal with the restlessness that comes with a pandemic situation. Adding to the same, Katrina Kaif mentioned that she misses being on sets, however, the actor added that she also understands how the world needs to fight the pandemic together. Furthermore, Katrina Kaif went on to reveal her lockdown routine, and revealed that she does her household chores, works on her beauty brand, reads and workouts in a day to keep herself occupied. Speaking about dealing with anxiety amid the lockdown, Katrina expressed that anxiety is a serious issue and suggested that everyone needs to keep calm, meditate or perform yoga, and think of the brighter side.

On the work front:

Meanwhile, Katrina is currently having a packed schedule, as the actor has a slew of releases lined up for the coming year. Katrina is currently gearing for her next cop-drama, Sooryavanshi along with Akshay Kumar. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi chronicles the adventures of the anti-terrorist squad of India. Reportedly, Katrina will also be seen in the awaited sequel, Bang Bang Reloaded.

