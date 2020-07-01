Rohit Sharma, Ravi Shastri Lead Cricket Fraternity's Gratitude On National Doctors Day

The National Doctors Day is celebrated on July 1 every year in India. The National Doctors Day is celebrated on the birth and death anniversary of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. The National Doctors Day is celebrated throughout the country as a mark of respect for their service to the nation. It is celebrated on Dr. Roy’s death and birth anniversary as the physician from West Bengal was instrumental in setting up the Indian Medical Association & the Medical Council of India respectively.

Dr Roy was not only an acclaimed doctor but also a philanthropist, social worker and educationalist who also served as the Chief Minister of Bengal for 14 years. On the occasion of National Doctors Day, several personalities from the cricketing world have paid their respects to the country’s doctors. Players such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Krunal Pandya, VVS Laxman and Ravi Shastri took to social media to celebrate the spirit of health care workers.

Indian cricketers pay their tributes on National Doctors Day

Indian captain Virat Kohli tweeted that the spirit of doctors and healthcare workers should be celebrated every day. The batsman saluted the spirit and education of doctors. Opening batsman Rohit Sharma also took to social media to wish the doctors. Rohit Sharma talked about the sacrifice and the courage shown by doctors during the coronavirus pandemic. Rohit Sharma also said that words can’t describe what their efforts meant for the people and wished them all the best. While wishing the doctors, Rohit Sharma also appealed to citizens to make the lives of doctors easier by adhering to their safety protocols.

We all know the sacrifices & courage our Doctors have shown in these difficult times.Words can’t describe what their efforts mean to us.I just want to wish them the best. A humble request to all citizens to adhere to their protocols & make it easier for them #NationalDoctorsDay pic.twitter.com/sRShz6OeOD — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 1, 2020

Several other Indian cricketers also joined in to celebrate National Doctors Day. Indian team head coach Ravi Shastri also shared a message on National Doctors Day. Ravi Shastri used the occasion to thank all the doctors working on the front line during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ravi Shastri also said that their selfless dedication, empathy, compassion and care serves as an inspiration for everyone.

On #NationalDoctorsDay, I would like to thank all the healthcare workers on the front lines of #COVIDー19 pandemic. Your selfless dedication and commitment towards serving humanity with compassion, empathy & care is inspiring #doctorsday #doctorsday2020 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wDtMdGlV6x — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) July 1, 2020

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman also wished the doctors. VVS Laxman shared a video online on National Doctors Day. In the video, VVS Laxman talks about how the medical profession is one the noblest of professions. VVS Laxman also called people to salute and pay respect to the real superheroes of the country. Incidentally, Laxman's parents are also doctors and he nearly became one himself, before deciding to take up cricket professionally.

On the occasion of #NationalDoctorsDay let us salute and pay tribute to the real superheroes who are not only risking their own health but are working tirelessly in fighting the pandemic. To all our inspiring Doctor’s , a very happy doctor’s day. pic.twitter.com/qlFFZM70qD — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 1, 2020

Several other cricketers also shared their tributes. All-rounder Hardik Pandya thanked doctors for helping the player recover from his injuries. The player also shared a video of him in which he is seen walking slowly with a medical professional. His brother Krunal Pandya also took to Twitter to pay tribute to all the doctors that had helped him recover from injuries throughout his career. Cricketers such as Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh all wished the doctors among other cricketers.

Image Courtesy: twitter/RaviShastriOfc